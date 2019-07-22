Sand sale for bullock cart operators goes online

The district administration has announced that henceforth sale of sand for bullock cart operators at the Keezha Mullikudi sand quarry on Cauvery river would be made only through online system.

Collector S. Sivarasu, in a statement issued here on Monday, said that under the system sand would be sold at the quarry under an online booking system. The decision has been taken in view of the heavy rush of bullock cart operators at the quarry. Apart from creating traffic problems, the rush was also leading to law and order issues and hence the decision to implement the online system.

Bullock cart operators would be required to register their details by filling up forms made available at the offices of the village administrative officers in Tiruverumbur, Srirangam, Tiruchi East, Tiruchi West, Manachanallur and Lalgudi taluks. The operators have to register by providing their Electors Photo Identity Card, Aadhaar or ration card numbers. The filled-in forms should be submitted at the respective VAO offices before 5 p.m. on July 24, he said.

Once the system was in place, the operator would be intimated of the time allotted to them for loading sand at the quarry through a SMS sent to their registered mobile numbers. Only those who have got the SMS would be allowed to load sand at the quarry, Mr. Sivarasu said and also cautioned that stern action would be taken if any operator was found to have submitted fake documents for registration.

The Collector’s announcement came in the wake of an agitation staged by members belonging to the Tiruchi District Sand Bullock Cart Operators Association near the Collector’s office in protest against the closure of the Keezh Mullakudi quarry following a recent clash at the site.