Sand quarries in Tiruchi and Karur districts remain closed in the wake of ED searches

September 13, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Sand quarries managed by the Water Resources Department in Tiruchi and Karur districts remained closed for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The department operates five quarries on the riverbeds of the Cauvery and the Kollidam in the two districts. While three quarries are located in Tiruchi, the remaining two are in Karur.

Minutes after officials of the Enforcement Department (ED) began searches at a sand depot at Kondayampettai in Tiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi and the depots and houses and premises of sand contractors in different parts of the State, WRD officials stopped quarrying operations on the Kollidam near Kilikoodu. The operations at Thalakudi and Madhavaperumalkoil were also halted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Karur district, the sand quarries on the riverbed of the Cauvery near Mallampalayam and Nanniyur were also stopped. Trucks and earth movers, which were engaged for sand quarrying, were hurriedly moved out of the quarries minutes after the simultaneous searches on the premises of sand contractors and their associates.

Similarly, the loading operation at the sand depot at Ganapathipalayam was also stopped.

Though the search by an ED team came to an end on Tuesday night, none of the quarries in Tiruchi and Karur districts resumed operations and they continued to remain shut on Wednesday too.

It is said that most of the workers, who were engaged to excavate sand and transport it to stock points, were said to have moved out of the quarries and sales points upon instructions from sand contractors. Most of the trucks and earthmovers were also shifted from the quarries and stock points. Similarly, some of the officials and staff members of the WRD were subjected to inquiry by the ED officials. Following this, it was said that the WRD chose not to resume quarrying operations on Wednesday.

With the closure of sand quarries, except for those who have stocks, most of the sand suppliers could not operate lorries in Tiruchi.

When contacted, a senior official of the WRD (sand mining) told The Hindu that quarrying operations would be resumed on Thursday. Instructions had been given to field staff members. to take suitable action to resume operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.