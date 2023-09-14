HamberMenu
Sand mining: ED searches conclude in Pudukottai district 

Several bundles of documents seized from the office of sand mining contractor Ramachandran at Pudukottai Town

September 14, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Simultaneous searches launched on Tuesday by Enforcement Directorate (ED) teams at the office and residence of sand mining contractor S. Ramachandran, the residence of his relative and other places in Pudukottai district concluded on Thursday.

Several bundles of documents were confiscated during the searches carried out as part of the probe into charges of money laundering in the sand mining business in Tamil Nadu.

Police sources said since Tuesday, the teams, escorted by Central Armed Police Force personnel, had carried out simultaneous searches at 10 places in the district, including the office of Ramachandran in Pudukottai town and his house at Muthupattinam village near Vallathirakottai.

The teams also searched the house of Karikalan, another sand mining contractor who is said to be close to Ramachandran, besides the house of Veerappan, a relative of Ramachandran.

One of the teams had searched the office of another contractor, Karnan, in Pudukottai.

The sources said that the bundles of documents, seized from Ramachandran’s office, were loaded in a van by the teams on Thursday and taken away.

