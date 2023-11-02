HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sand lorry owners protest hits the traffic on Tiruchi-Pudukottai road

Protesters dispersed after Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department Subramanian assured them that suitable action would be taken to resolve the issues raised by them

November 02, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Sand lorry owners staging a protest in front of the Water Resources Department office in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Sand lorry owners staging a protest in front of the Water Resources Department office in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Traffic on Pudukottai Road was thrown out of gear for more than an hour on Thursday in Tiruchi due to the protest by transport operators owing allegiance to the Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation, urging the State government to resume sand mining operations in quarries in different parts of the State.

The federation called for protest at the office of the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department and a large number of lorry owners from different parts of the State tried to enter the office. They were demanding steps to make available sand at the quarries.

However, the police put up a barricade to prevent protesters from entering the office. The lorry owners, thereafter, sat on the busy Tiruchi-Pudukottai road and raised slogans demanding resumption of mining operations in the quarries. They urged the police to allow them to enter the office. Though the police attempted to persuade them to disperse, they refused to budge. Following this, Chief Engineer Subramanian met the protesters and assured them that suitable action would be taken to solve the issue. Thereafter, they dispersed from the spot.

Livelihood hit

Federation president Sella Rajamani said that since the searches of the Enforcement Directorate, most of the sand quarries had remained closed. The sand stored at stock points had been sold. Though a number of representations had been sent to the State government, the problem had not been solved. It had left 55,000 sand lorries in the State idle, affecting the livelihood of their owners, crew and other daily wage earners. Considering the situation, the department should take steps to open more quarries in the State.

Only limited time was being allowed to lorry owners to book a load of sand on the online portal of the department. Online bookings should be accepted throughout the day., Mr. Rajamani added.

Federation secretary R. Ravikumar said lorry owners were forced to pay ₹1,200 to ₹1,800 per load in addition to the online payment at the stock point at Uthamarseeli. The drivers were threatened by the “hooligans”. Though complaints were lodged with the police, action was not taken. The illegal collection of money should be stopped and criminal action must be taken against those involved in it, he said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / minerals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.