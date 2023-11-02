Sand lorry owners protest hits the traffic on Tiruchi-Pudukottai road

November 02, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Traffic on Pudukottai Road was thrown out of gear for more than an hour on Thursday in Tiruchi due to the protest by transport operators owing allegiance to the Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation, urging the State government to resume sand mining operations in quarries in different parts of the State.

The federation called for protest at the office of the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department and a large number of lorry owners from different parts of the State tried to enter the office. They were demanding steps to make available sand at the quarries.

However, the police put up a barricade to prevent protesters from entering the office. The lorry owners, thereafter, sat on the busy Tiruchi-Pudukottai road and raised slogans demanding resumption of mining operations in the quarries. They urged the police to allow them to enter the office. Though the police attempted to persuade them to disperse, they refused to budge. Following this, Chief Engineer Subramanian met the protesters and assured them that suitable action would be taken to solve the issue. Thereafter, they dispersed from the spot.

Livelihood hit

Federation president Sella Rajamani said that since the searches of the Enforcement Directorate, most of the sand quarries had remained closed. The sand stored at stock points had been sold. Though a number of representations had been sent to the State government, the problem had not been solved. It had left 55,000 sand lorries in the State idle, affecting the livelihood of their owners, crew and other daily wage earners. Considering the situation, the department should take steps to open more quarries in the State.

Only limited time was being allowed to lorry owners to book a load of sand on the online portal of the department. Online bookings should be accepted throughout the day., Mr. Rajamani added.

Federation secretary R. Ravikumar said lorry owners were forced to pay ₹1,200 to ₹1,800 per load in addition to the online payment at the stock point at Uthamarseeli. The drivers were threatened by the “hooligans”. Though complaints were lodged with the police, action was not taken. The illegal collection of money should be stopped and criminal action must be taken against those involved in it, he said.