Sand lorry operators seek opening of quarries

The Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation has urged the government to take immediate steps to open sand quarries in the State as announced by the Water Resources Minister in January this year.

The Water Resources Minister had announced in January that the department would operate 16 sand quarries for lorries and 21 sand quarries exclusively for bullock carts and a government order was also issued subsequently. However, the quarries have not been made operational yet, the federation said in a representation.

A team of representatives of the federation, led by its president Sella Rajamani, called on the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, Water Resources Organisation, Tiruchi, on Friday and presented the petition.

Expressing dismay over the delay in opening the sand quarries, the federation urged the government to make the quarries functional by March 31, failing which the federation members would stage a demonstration in front of the office of the PWD CE in Tiruchi on April 4 to highlight their demand.

The federation pointed out that sand quarries in the State have remained closed since April 2021 leading to a steep increase in the price of sand. Between June 2017 and April 2021, the then government operated five or six quarries, leading to a severe shortage.

This had affected the livelihood of owners of about 55,000 lorries designed to transport only sand, drivers and construction workers. Now, a unit of sand, mined illegally from various places, is being sold at ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 a unit, taking advantage of the short supply. This was resulting in a huge loss of revenue for the exchequer, they said.

Following the Minister’s announcement, sand lorry owners had got their vehicles repaired and ready by raising loans. But the delay in opening the quarries had caused much concern and hardship.

Apart from opening the quarries already approved by the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), the government should take steps to open new quarries on various rivers across the State. The heavy water flow in Cauvery, Kollidam and other rivers had resulted in sand accumulation. Steps should be taken to identify places where such sand had accumulated and quarries should be opened at those stretches with the clearance from the SEIAA, the Federation demanded.