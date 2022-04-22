Sand-laden lorries besieged

The CITU Sand Bullock Cart Employees Union laid siege to sand-laden lorries at Marur hamlet in Thiruvaiyaru panchayat union.

According to sources, a sand quarry at Marur village had been functioning without any prior notice and sand was being transported from the site in hundreds of lorries every day for the past few days. At the same time, quarrying and transportation of sand using bullock carts was not allowed in the district causing hardship to the sand bullock cart employees.

Enraged by the partiality of the officials in allowing sand quarrying in the district, a group of persons led by CITU district secretary C. Jayabal prevented the sand-laden lorries from moving out of the site at Marur on Friday demanding that separate sand quarries for bullock carts be opened. Allowing private entities to set up and operate sand quarries would only lead to plundering of the natural wealth, the demonstrators alleged.

On hearing about the demonstration, officials from the Water Resources Department and Revenue Department rushed in and pacified the demonstrators. Meanwhile, the Tamil University police have seized a sand-laden lorry at Melavasthachavady near here on Friday.

According to police, a team of police personnel was checking the vehicles at Melavasthachavady on Thursday night when the driver of a lorry abandoned the vehicle and took to his heels.

Checking of the vehicle revealed that it was transporting sand. The vehicle was seized and brought to the police station.