Sand bullock-cart workers stage dharna

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
November 09, 2022 20:20 IST

Sand bullock-cart workers staged a dharna at Thriuchitrambalam near Peravurani in Thanjavur district on Wednesday demanding sanction of a separate sand quarry for them.

The demonstrators, led by the Sand bullock-cart workers union’s honorary president A.C.C.Rajarajan converged at the market street of Thiruchitrambalam in the morning hours after parking their carts along Pattukottai Road, Aranthangi Road and other thoroughfares leading to the market street in the village.

They raised slogans demanding a separate sand quarry for the bullock-carts at Chinna Aavudaiyarkovil, Peththanatchivayal and Kuruchi as assured in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s election manifesto and withdrawal of cases ‘foisted’ on the sand bullock-cart workers. Alleging that more than 3,000 cases have been slapped by the police on the bullock-cart workers, they claimed that almost all the carts seized by the police have been rendered useless as they remained exposed to the vagaries of nature.

Senior revenue and police officials rushed to Thiruchitrambalam and pacified the demonstrators stating that their demands would be addressed. The demonstrators dispersed around noon.

