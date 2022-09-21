Sand art festival in Karaikal

The Hindu Bureau KARAIKAL
September 21, 2022 19:29 IST

The district administration and Tourism Department have lined up a series of events to celebrate World Tourism Day on September 27.

A sand art festival would be held near Seagulls, Beach Road on September 26 and 27. A treasure hunt would be held at the Collectorate on September 27. A kite festival, kabbadi, beach volleyball and boat race are other events scheduled for the day. A photo shoot contest would also be held, an official press release said. For more details, dial 9443027051.

