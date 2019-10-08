‘Sanction Rasimanal project’

TIRUVARUR

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the Union Government to accord consent for construction of a dam cross the Cauvery river at Rasimanal in Tamil Nadu.

The association general secretary reiterated the Sangam’s demand for a dam at Rasimanal at a press conference at Mannargudi on Monday against the backdrop of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa’s alleged remark with respect to the Mekedatu issue.

Mr. Yeddyurappa was reported to have said that Karnataka need not obtain the consent of the Tamil Nadu government for going ahead with the Mekedatu dam project.

“He might have raked up the issue to consolidate his position in the Karnataka politics in view of the tussle between him and the Karnataka BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel. But, his statement has vitiated the situation in Tamil Nadu. The farmers who are ready to greet the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who is scheduled to have a meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram by this week-end, might be forced to stage a demonstration insisting the Prime Minister to declare his position in the Mekedatu issue,” he said and urged the Prime Minister to make his position clear on the issue.