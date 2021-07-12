Sanction compensation: farmers

The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s Office here demanding sanction of compensation under the crop insurance scheme for damage suffered by farmers last year.

The demonstrators, led by its State vice-president R. Sukumar, who presented a representation to the district authorities, said the premium to the tune of ₹19 crore was paid towards crop insurance during 2020-21. Although several farmers suffered big losses due to heavy rain in the delta, compensation had not been sanctioned so far and demanded immediate sanction of relief to the affected lot.

The farmers also raised slogans against the proposed move to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu by Karnataka. If the dam was constructed, the delta region would be rendered a desert, they contended and urged the Centre and Cauvery Water Management Authority to prevent it.

Cane growers protest

A group of members of Thiru Arooran Sugars Sugarcane Producers Association staged a demonstration demanding action against officials of sugar mills for allegedly obtaining banks loans in the name of sugarcane farmers.

The affected farmers were being issued notices by the bank as the loans had not been repaid, the demonstrators said.

They demanded that the government take over the assets of the mills and ensure disbursement of dues to farmers who had supplied sugarcane to them and settle the dues to the bank.