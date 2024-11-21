Sanamangalam chosen for model heritage village project

Sanamangalam, a village near Mannachanallur on the outskirts of Tiruchi, has been chosen in the district to be developed as a model heritage village so as to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the State to tourists.

The idea is to showcase the practices and life of Tamils, including their tradition, cultural and historical significance, ancient food habits and their evolution, modern food habits, cooking practices, musical instruments, ethnic dances of various regions of the State, traditional attire and its evolution, utensils and vessels of the yesteryears, etc. The heritage village will showcase modules on jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming event, traditional festivals such as Pongal, models of Dravidian architecture, etc.

It requires about 50 acres of land. Shortly after the idea was mooted in October last, a team led by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar was formed to identify a suitable site. The team visited various places in the city to identify a site to establish the heritage village. A few meetings were conducted to short-list the probable places. A few sites, including Vengur, Suriyur, Sanamangalam and a village near Manapparai, were shortlisted. The merits and demerits of each site were assessed.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that Sanamangalam was found suitable as it was easily accessible. The process of preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was on. Besides designing the elevation and appearance of the structures, the DPR would have elements of articles that would be established in the heritage village. A clear picture would emerge once the preparation of the DPR was completed.