ADVERTISEMENT

Samskrita Bharati to conduct free spoken Sanskrit classes

February 23, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Samskrita Bharati will conduct free spoken Sanskrit classes for residents of Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur. The classes will be conducted for two hours daily from February 23 to March 5.  Prior knowledge of Sanskrit is not essential to join the classes. Those above 13 years of age can apply. Registrations can be done through the link https://tinyurl.com/spokensamskritam or by sending a message to 94437-22042, said Captain A. Mohan, president, Samskrita Bharati, Tiruchi.  Participants will be informed the time and venue of the classes individually, a release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US