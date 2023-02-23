HamberMenu
Samskrita Bharati to conduct free spoken Sanskrit classes

February 23, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Samskrita Bharati will conduct free spoken Sanskrit classes for residents of Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur. The classes will be conducted for two hours daily from February 23 to March 5.  Prior knowledge of Sanskrit is not essential to join the classes. Those above 13 years of age can apply. Registrations can be done through the link https://tinyurl.com/spokensamskritam or by sending a message to 94437-22042, said Captain A. Mohan, president, Samskrita Bharati, Tiruchi.  Participants will be informed the time and venue of the classes individually, a release said.

