Samskrita Basha Prachara Kendram to admit school students to Sanskrit courses

October 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Samskritasurabhi Samskrita Basha Prachara Kendram at Tiruchi will admit school students for the Sanskrit courses ‘Prathama’ ‘Purva Madhyama’ and ‘Uthara Madhyama’ of Central Sanskrit University (CSU), New Delhi. 

Classes would be conducted offline at the respective school premises by the Kendram after obtaining permission from the school authorities. The courses is for students from class VI to 12th standard. Students studying either in English medium or Tamil medium are eligible.

The courses are meant for students who are not studying Sanskrit in regular schools. A student who has passed class V and completed the age of 10 years as on first October in the year of admission is eligible to be admitted to ‘Prathama’ course which is of three year duration. 

The ‘Purva Madhyama’ course for a two-year duration is for class IX students who have passed the ‘Prathama’ course. The two-year ‘Uthara Madhyama’ course is for class XI students who had passed the ‘Purva’ Madhyama’ course. 

Students of ‘Purva Madhyama’ and ‘Uthara Madhyama’ courses are eligible for scholarships of ₹ 500 and ₹ 600 per month respectively. The classes would be conducted after obtaining permission from the school authorities and as per their convenience, time table and hours allotted. The classes would be conducted for at least 40 minutes each day except school holidays. 

The examination would be conducted by the Central Sanskrit University under the supervision of the authorised and affiliated institution by the University. Free course materials would be provided to those who are registered with the Samskrita Surabhi Samskrita Basha Prachara Kendram and CSU portal. The last date for online admission for the courses is October 25, 2023.

The Samskritasurabhi Samskrita Basha Prachara Kendram, registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act in December 2022, is an institution approved in Tiruchi to admit students for the Central Sanskrit University courses, a press release from the Kendram’s Chairman V. Ramachandran said here. 

More information and clarifications could be obtained from the Kendram, situated at Tiruvanaikoil, in its website www.samskritasurabhi.com and in the mobile numbers 93827-45796 / 90803-94731.

