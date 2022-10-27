Samba season commences on rain-deficit note

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘samba’ and ‘thaladi’ season in Tiruvarur district commenced in a rain-deficit situation with the district recording around 45 per cent of the total rainfall usually recorded during October.

According to official sources, the district used to record around 205 mm of rain in October but this year it received around 93.50 mm of rain only during the month.

However, in view of the good storage at the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur, the Tiruvarur district farmers have taken up ‘samba’ cultivation through the direct sowing method in 49,619 hectares, by adopting the SRI method in 27,602 hectares and through normal cultivation method in 6,117 hectares.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘thaladi’ cultivation had been taken up under the direct sowing method in 8,430 hectares, through SRI method in 14,347 hectares and in 5,320 hectares by adopting normal cultivation method.

Altogether, ‘samba’ cultivation has been taken up in 83,338 hectares and ‘thaladi’ in 28,097 hectares. Apart from this, ‘thaladi’ nursery had been raised in 518.50 hecatres and would be transplanted soon, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the State government had allocated ₹2,339 crores for implementing a crop insurance scheme during the cultivation year 2022-23 in 37 districts.

Farmers can insure their ‘samba’ paddy by remitting ₹513 per acre as premium till November 15, the sources said.