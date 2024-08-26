Samba season begins in Karaikal on a positive note, govt. reintroduces seed subsidy

Samba paddy cultivation has begun in Karaikal. This year, the region has seen an increase in farming activity in view of the good storage position in Stanley Reservoir in Mettur and reintroduced government subsidies.

According to R. Ganesan, Additional Director of Agriculture, samba paddy is expected to be cultivated on approximately 4,500 hectares of land. “This year, we expect the cultivated area to increase to around 4,800 hectares as there is expected to be good flow in the Cauvery,” Mr. Ganesan told The Hindu.

In a major boost to farmers, the government has reintroduced a seed subsidy after several years, along with other incentives to encourage greater agricultural activity. “We are providing a seed subsidy of ₹10 a kg; farmers can purchase seeds at ₹30 a kg instead of the usual ₹40,” Mr. Ganesan said. “Farmers from Scheduled Castes can avail a 75% subsidy, further encouraging them to participate in this season’s cultivation.”

Mr. Ganesan said that water remained a crucial challenge for the region, emphasising the need for consistent water supply and scattered rainfall. “Frequent water and controlled rainfall are necessary for a successful samba season. Heavy rain can destroy the crop and pest infestations are largely climate-dependent. We are advising farmers to use fertilizers judiciously to avoid these risks,” he said.

The Agriculture Department is guiding farmers on crop varieties that have better market reception. While fine varieties remain popular among farmers because of strong market demand, the department is encouraging farmers to cultivate medium varieties such as ADT46, BPT5604, IR20, and Improved White Ponni, which are gaining market preference.

In addition to these initiatives, the Puducherry government has launched a new scheme to combat the spread of invasive Seemai Karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora), which has begun encroaching on agricultural lands. Under this scheme, farmers who remove the invasive species and start cultivating their land will receive a subsidy of ₹15,000 an hectare.

D.N. Suresh, a farmer from the Kadaimadai Vivasayigal Sangam in Karaikal, expressed optimism about the new schemes. “This time, I am planning to go for organic farming as the government incentives are higher – ₹8,000 an hectare for organic farming compared to ₹5,000 for regular paddy. Like me, many farmers are moving towards organic methods,” he said. “The new scheme to remove Seemai Karuvelam is welcome and the support from the Agriculture Department has been strong.”