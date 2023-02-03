Freshly sown pulses also hit by unseasonal rains in Cauvery delta region

February 03, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The unseasonal rains, which lashed the Cauvery delta region over the past three days, have not only hit the samba paddy crop ready for harvest but also freshly sown pulses, raised as rice fallow crops.

Farmers representatives say that the young crops, comprising both green gram and blackgram, have been completely washed away.

“Apart from the lodging of samba paddy crop, pulses have also been completely washed away across the delta region,” said Cauvery Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootamaippu.

Many farmers availed themselves of government scheme for getting seeds at subsidised rates. The government has been seeking to give a push to pulses cultivation and had targeted coverage of about 10 lakh acres across the State. To this end, seeds are being distributed at 50% subsidy.

In Nagapattinam district, over 10,200 hectares (ha) have been covered under pulses already. This included greengram raised on about 9,300 ha and blackgram on over 900 ha, according to Akhanda Rao, Joint Director of Agriculture, Nagapattinam. While an official estimate on the damage to the crops is yet to be announced, farmers representatives say the crops in the entire area have been lost in the district.

A large area has been brought under pulses in the other delta districts too. Mr. Dhanapalan estimated that pulses on nearly six lakh acres could have been affected in the delta region due to the rain.

“Pulses normally bring good returns for farmers, many of whom depend on them for major expenditure such as marriages. It makes a major contribution to the rural economy and the damage caused to the crop is a major setback to farmers,” Mr.Dhanapalan said.

Farmers demand that the government provide seeds at subsidised rates again to the affected farmers so that they can sow for the second time.

“There is provision for insurance companies to provide 30% compensation if the crop is damaged at the primary stage. The authorities should do the needful to get the compensation for the farmers,” Mr.Dhanapalan said.

Meanwhile, farmers in the delta region heaved a sigh of relief as the rain eased on Friday. However, the impact of the rain on the samba paddy crop would be known fully in the coming days as substantial yield loss is anticipated.

Agriculture Department officials were continuing the assessment of the affected areas.

Farmers’ organisations have reiterated the demand for sanction of compensation for the rain damages to the samba paddy crop. They also urged the government to ensure that paddy with a moisture content of up to 21% was procured at the direct purchase centres.