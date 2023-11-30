Samba paddy coverage area shrinks by more than 50% in Tiruchi district, say officials; farmers associations demand compensation

November 30, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Samba paddy coverage has come down by about 29,000 hectares (ha) in Tiruchi district this year because of non-availability of water for irrigation in the Cauvery.

Paddy has been raised on 15,780 ha in the district this samba season, according to a note circulated by the Agriculture Department at the monthly farmers’ grievances meeting held here on Thursday. A department official informed farmers that the normal area of samba paddy coverage in the district was 45,000 ha.

Expressing concern over the drop in the area of coverage due to Karnataka’s refusal to release Tamil Nadu’s due share of water in the Cauvery, P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennindiya Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, pointed out that the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had gone on a fast when Karnataka failed to release water during her tenure. He regretted that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had failed to take up the issue in a big way and urged him to go on a fast or approach the Supreme Court to obtain compensation for delta farmers. He condemned banks and financial institutions for launching distraint proceedings against farmers who had defaulted on repaying loans due to distress situation prevailing now.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Subramanian, Deputy Secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, called for sanction of compensation to farmers affected by the non-availability of water in the 17 irrigation canals fed by the Cauvery.

Ayilai Siva Suriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, condemned the Centre for “pressuring the State governments” to fix smart meters to power connections. Expressing apprehension that it could lead to withdrawal of concessions extended to various categories of electricity users, including farmers, he called upon the State government to reject the proposal.

N. Veerasekaran, State Secretary, Bharathiya Kisan Sangam, spoke.

P. Dharmaraj of the Tamil Nadu Salt Satyagraha Awareness Movement, called upon the district authorities to strengthen the bunds of the Cauvery and the Kollidam to prevent erosion and breaches during monsoon. M. Abdullah of Manapparai called upon the district administration to ensure the construction of drains along the Thuvarankurichi-Puthanatham Road, which is being widened now, after evicting all encroachers along the roadsides.

Farmers protest

Members of the Desiya Thennindiya Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a sit-in dharna at the Collector’s office for sometime condemning the police for registering cases against association leader Mr. Ayyakannu and a few others for staging protests in the last few years.

Mr. Ayyakannu alleged that he and his association members were being singled out for booking cases in connection with protests in which several associations had participated. Later, senior police officials and Collector M. Pradeep Kumar held talks with the protesters and persuaded them to disperse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT