Samba harvest begins in a few areas in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

24 January 2022 21:36 IST

Harvest of samba paddy crop has begun in a few parts of Tiruchi district on a positive note.

According to sources in the Agriculture Department, paddy has been raised on about 52,000 hectares during the current season. The coverage was 7,000 hectares more than the samba season in 2020-21. The abundant storage in Mettur dam and the extended spells of rain during the northeast monsoon helped farmers to bring as many acres as possible under paddy cultivation.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the field data collected by the department, paddy raised on about 5,200 hectares, which is 10% of the total coverage, has so far been harvested. The farmers, who completed plantation in the first week of October, have begun harvest. A large number of paddy harvesters from Erode, Namakkal and Dharmapuri have arrived in Manikandam, Thiruverumbur, Musiri and Thottiyam, where harvest is taking place on a brisk note.

According to initial reports, production is near normal in several places, except those affected by inundation for more than two weeks.

The field reports suggest that the farmers are getting a good harvest barring a few pockets affected by inundation. A below-normal production is reported in a few pockets in Thiruverumbur. However, a clear picture will be known in a week. The harvest is expected to reach its peak in the first or second week of February, M. Murugesan, Joint Director of Agriculture, told The Hindu.

The farmers in Lalgudi, Valadi, Thalakudi and Pullampadi, where paddy transplantation was completed in the first week of November, are expected to begin harvest in the last week of February.

“We had to replant the paddy crop in patches, which were rotten by inundation. We expect the harvest in the third or fourth week of February,” said T. Muthamilselvan of Valadi.