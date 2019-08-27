Samba cultivation set to expand in Karur

Samba paddy is expected to be raised on about 33,250 acres in Karur district.

The area of cultivation is expected to be 5,000 acres more than last year. Officials are of the view that there is bright prospect of achieving the target this year. They expect paddy to be raised on about 28,000 acres in delta areas and 5,250 acres in non-delta areas.

With water released in Pugalur, Vangal, Nerur canals and Kattalai canals, farmers have begun the process of preparing their fields for raising the samba crop.

G. Valarmathi, Joint Director of Agriculture, told The Hindu that Karur, Kulithalai, Krishnarayapuram and Thogamalai accounted for nearly 70% of paddy cultivation. Almost all fields in the areas would be brought under the system rice intensification (SRI) method of paddy cultivation as they were suitable for implementation. In some places, farmers had started raising nurseries and they would begin transplantation in the second week of September.

It had been planned to bring about 5,500 acres in Kadavur, Thanthoni, K. Paramathi and Aravakurichi blocks, which were classified as non-delta areas, under samba paddy cultivation this year, she said.

V. Kandasamy, Deputy Director of Agriculture, said adequate quantity of paddy seeds had been stocked in the district to meet demand, with 500 tonnes of fertilizer required for August and September. In stock were 900 tonnes of fertilizer including 400 tonne of urea and 200 tonnes of DAP. About 121 certified seeds had been stocked. If necessary, additional quantity would be made available to farmers.

Ms. Valarmathi said officials had been asked to monitor the prospects of samba paddy crop in their respective areas and achieve the SRI target.