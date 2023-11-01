Samba coverage crosses one lakh acres in Thanjavur district: Collector

November 01, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Samba coverage in Thanjavur district has crossed one lakh acres this season, according to Collector Deepak Jacob.

Disclosing this at a farmers grievances redress meeting held here on Tuesday, the Collector said that 987 tonnes of long and medium-duration paddy crop seeds have been distributed to the farmers and the samba crop had been raised in about 1.38 lakh acres so far.

Stating that around 250 tonnes of seeds were available in the district for distribution, the Collector said that an adequate quantity of fertilizers/urea and other inputs have been stocked at the private and primary agriculture cooperative societies for sale during the current samba/thaladi season.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers led by R. Sukumaran, State vice-president, Joint Movement of Farmers Association, pointed out that many farmers were unable to take up samba cultivation due to non-availability of surface water. Hence, they demanded a compensation of ₹30,000 per acre and as well as waiver of crop loans.

Another group of farmers under the banner of Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee presented a memorandum to the demanding that the Cauvery Basin be declared as drought-hit in view of nil water flow in the Cauvery river.

A. K. R. Ravichandran of Ammaiyagaram demanded uninterrupted power supply for not less than 20 hours to help save the samba crop raised by the farmers using groundwater potential.

Ravichandran had also demanded disbursement of ₹15,000 per acre to the farmers who were unable to take up samba cultivation this season and ₹10,000 per family to farm labourerd.

Progressive farmer Govindaraj of Thozhagiripatti sought extension of deadline for insuring the samba crop to November 30 from the present deadline of November 15. He had also sought insurance compensation of ₹40,000 to the farmers who were not able to see through the samba crop this season in view of non-availability of sufficient water at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur.

Speaking in support of Govindaraj’s demand, N. V. Kannan of Royamundanpatti urged the government to assure that insurance compensation would be disbursed to all farmers who have opted for crop insurance.

A. Thangavel of Ambalapattu regretted that carriageways were being used to dry the harvested paddy by the farmers in the absence of drying yards and this lead to frequent road accidents. In order to avoid hardships to road users, five paddy drying yards should be created at all panchayats and one common godown for 10 panchayats should be built, he added.