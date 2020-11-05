Samayapurm temple elephant will soon get to live in a ‘urban forest’

05 November 2020 19:23 IST

Tiruchi

In a novel attempt, an exclusive ‘urban forest’ is planned to be raised at Mahalikudi near here to create a forest ambience for the Samayapuram Sri Mariamman Temple elephant.

A site owned by the temple, measuring 83 cents, has been identified for raising the urban forest under the Miyawaki method, a popular Japanese method of raising a variety of plants at a close range instead of a traditional method. Out of 83 cents, 10-cent has been earmarked for the elephant path and the remaining 73 cents will be used for raising 10,000 plants. To transplant the saplings, about 10,000 pits have been dug up at the site, where Collector S. Sivarasu will flag off the drive on Friday.

Besides tapping the saplings available in a few nurseries in Tiruchi, saplings of 53 species have been sourced from a leading nursery in Athoor in Salem district. Try Transforming Tiruchi, a voluntary organisation, will bear the expenditure for raising the initiative.

“The project has been designed in such a way to provide a natural forest ambiance to the elephant. In about three months, the site will be transformed as a mini dense forest with the growth of 10,000 plants. It will make the domesticated animal feel as if it is living in the forest,” says Vaidhyanathan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Lalgudi, the officer behind the initiative.

He said that a forest veterinarian had been consulted for the project. While a separate site has been identified for raising plants so as to use them to feed the elephant, plants, which disliked by elephants would be raised along the elephant path so as to prevent it from damaging the other plants.

About 200 volunteers would be involved in transplanting the saplings. It would be raised only with the organic nutrient support as per the Miyawaki concept. Mr. Vaidhyanathan added.