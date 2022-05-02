Samayapuram temple plans to scale up production of ‘kungumam’

Additional machinery to be procured for the purpose

Manufacture of ‘kungumam’ under way at the production unit belonging to Samayapuram Mariamman Temple. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

The Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple has proposed to procure additional machinery to scale up production of kungumam at its production unit to supply to temples in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region.

The new set of machinery once procured will not only double the production of kungumam but also serve as a backup in case the existing machines develop some technical snag.

Situated some distance away from the shrine, the production unit maintained and run by the temple authorities for nearly 40 years now manufactures around a tonne of kungumam every month for use at the shrine. The production unit has grinding, blending and packaging machines besides other equipment..

Estimate for procuring additional set of machinery has been prepared and forwarded to the Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. Once the order comes through, tenders will be floated for purchase of new machinery, the temple’s Joint Commissioner S. Kalyani told The Hindu on Monday.

The cost of the new machinery will be around ₹35 lakh. The existing production unit is spacious enough for installation of the new machinery.. The new set of machinery will be in place in about two months, she said.

Kungumam manufactured at the temple production unit will be supplied to shrines belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. The HR & CE department has said that temples in Tiruchi and in the other four districts would have to purchase kungumam from the Samayapuram temple in the near future, Ms. Kalyani said.

It would be supplied depending on the requirement of each shrine.

Kungumam is produced at the unit using a combination of substances including ‘Virali Manjal’, ‘Padigaaram’, ‘Kasthuri Manjal’, gingely oil and lime. ‘Virali Manjal’ is purchased in bulk from Erode Cooperative Society and stocked at the production unit, says a staff of the unit.

“No chemicals are used in the manufacture”, Ms. Kalyani said adding that it was being packed in 100 grams, 40 grams, 8 grams, 3 grams and one gram packets using separate packaging machines.

As the Samayapuram temple attracts devotees in large numbers during important festivals, weekends, Amavasya and Pournami, nearly one tonne of kungumam is supplied to the shrine for archanai and distribution to sevaarthis, the staff said.

Kungumam had been supplied to Sri Vadivudai Amman temple at Tiruvottiyur in Chennai, Adhi Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram, Sri Vekkaliamman Temple, Tiruchi, and Guru Bhagwan temple at Alangudi, the staff further said.