Samayapuram temple car festival on April 18: Diversion of heavy goods carriers announced

April 12, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The district administration has announced changes in the movements of heavy goods carriers in connection with the Chithirai car festival at the Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near here on April 18. The diversion will come into effect from 6 a.m. on April 18 and will be in force up to 6 a.m. on April 19, according to official sources.

Chennai-bound heavy goods carriers coming from the Madurai route would have to proceed via Valanadu Kaikatti, Manapparai Andavar Koil junction, Thogamalai, Kulithalai, Musiri, Thuraiyur and Perambalur.

Chennai-bound heavy goods carriers coming from the Dindigul route would have to proceed via Manapparai Andavar Koil junction, Thogamalai, Kulithalai, Musiri, Thuraiyur and Perambalur.

Tiruchi-bound heavy goods vehicles from Thuraiyur will have to proceed via Musiri roundabout, Musiri Periyar bridge, Kulithalai, Pettavaithalai, Jeeyapuram, Kudamurutti bridge and go via Chathram bus stand in Tiruchi.

Heavy goods carriers coming from Musiri and Salem to Tiruchi will have to proceed via Musiri Periyar bridge, Kulithalai, Pettavaithalai, Jeeyapuram, Kudamurutti bridge and Chathram bus stand in Tiruchi.

Tiruchi-bound heavy goods carriers from Chennai would have to come via Siruganur, Thachankurichi, Poovalur and thereafter proceed on the Chidambaram - Tiruchi national highway to reach Panamangalam Junction and then go via Chennai - Tiruchi national highway to reach Tiruchi. Heavy goods carriers from Chidambaram and Ariyalur routes will have to go via Kumulur, Thachankurichi, Siruganur and proceed to Chennai via Perambalur, an official release said.

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Wednesday inspected the preparatory works being carried out at Samayapuram in connection with the car festival. He was accompanied by officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department besides officials from the police, revenue and highways departments.

The Collector convened a meeting with officials of government departments here on Tuesday regarding the arrangements to be made for the forthcoming car festival. He called upon the officials to work in a coordinated manner for the smooth conduct of the car festival, another release said.