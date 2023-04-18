Samayapuram temple car festival draws devotees in large numbers

April 18, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The temple town of Samayapuram near Tiruchi soaked in religious fervour as devotees in large numbers pulled the temple car of Arulmigu Mariamman temple on the occasion of Chithirai car festival and offered worship to the deity on Tuesday.

The annual car festival is one of the important events of the temple, which attracts devotees from various places. The 13-day Chithirai Perunthiruvizha began on April 9 with the hoisting of the holy flag inside the temple premises. The idol of Goddess Mariamman was taken in a holy procession mounted on different vaganams during the following days.

The highlight of Chithirai Perunthiruvizha is the temple car festival, which was held on the 10th day. The idol of Goddess Mariamman was taken out in a procession from the temple premises after performance of rituals in the morning in a decked-up temple car. Several devotees converged on the town on Monday night itself to witness the car festival on Tuesday morning.

Amid a heavy congregation of devotees, the temple car was pulled around 10.45 a.m. Devotees chanted the name of the Goddess while pulling the temple car, which slowly made its way through the four car streets of the town.. The temple car was brought back to the same spot from where it started around 4 p.m. after nearly five hours. Rituals were performed again. Several devotees carried milk pots and Agni Satti and offered worship to the goddess.

Temple authorities said as a customary practice sacred gifts sent from Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple at Tiruvanaikoil were offered with due reverence to the goddess on the occasion.