ADVERTISEMENT

Samayapuram temple car festival draws devotees in large numbers

April 18, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees pull the temple car of Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G_ Gnanavel Murugan

The temple town of Samayapuram near Tiruchi soaked in religious fervour as devotees in large numbers pulled the temple car of Arulmigu Mariamman temple on the occasion of Chithirai car festival and offered worship to the deity on Tuesday.

The annual car festival is one of the important events of the temple, which attracts devotees from various places. The 13-day Chithirai Perunthiruvizha began on April 9 with the hoisting of the holy flag inside the temple premises. The idol of Goddess Mariamman was taken in a holy procession mounted on different vaganams during the following days. 

The highlight of Chithirai Perunthiruvizha is the temple car festival, which was held on the 10th day. The idol of Goddess Mariamman was taken out in a procession from the temple premises after performance of rituals in the morning in a decked-up temple car. Several devotees converged on the town on Monday night itself to witness the car festival on Tuesday morning. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid a heavy congregation of devotees, the temple car was pulled around 10.45 a.m. Devotees chanted the name of the Goddess while pulling the temple car, which slowly made its way through the four car streets of the town.. The temple car was brought back to the same spot from where it started around 4 p.m. after nearly five hours. Rituals were performed again. Several devotees carried milk pots and Agni Satti and offered worship to the goddess.

Temple authorities said as a customary practice sacred gifts sent from Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple at Tiruvanaikoil were offered with due reverence to the goddess on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US