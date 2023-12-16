Samayapuram police arrest five persons for robbing and sexually assaulting a man

December 16, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Samayapuram police in Tiruchi district on Saturday arrested five persons for robbing, threatening, and sexually assaulting a 24-year-old man from Tenkasi.

According to the police, Kaliraj, a native of Sankarankoil in Tenkasi district, arrived in Tiruchi to meet his friend who was admitted in a private hospital at Irungalur. On Thursday night, when he was waiting at a bus stop at Irungalur to board a bus, Vasanth, a local who was riding a two-wheeler, offered to drop him in Tiruchi.

Vasanth took Mr. Kaliraj on his two-wheeler to a house where some other anti-socials identified as Yuvaraj, Kaviyarasan, Ravi Bosco and Ayyanar had been staying near Kalpalayam. Under the influence of ganja and alcohol, they assaulted Mr. Kaliraj with weapons, robbed him of his belongings, and threw caste-based slurs at him. Later, they sexually assaulted him and warned him against revealing the crime to anyone, said the police.

Mr. Kaliraj managed to escape from them and alerted the police. He was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Based on his complaint, the Samayapuram police registered a case against Vasanth and four others under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The police arrested all the five.