Samayapuram Mariamman temple devotees’ wish for new road to temple remains unfulfilled

The approach road to Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, which is frequented by thousands of devotees from across the State every year, has received a severe battering during the recent rain.

Traversing the stretch has become an ordeal for pedestrians and motorists alike, devotees say.

“The surface of the tarred road is completely damaged. It makes life difficult for motorists to ride on the mud slush, stagnant water and potholes and they frequently slip and skid. The civic body has not re-laid the stretch for a long time,” said A. Ravikumar, district secretary, Samuga Neethi Peravai.

Residents and devotees have petitioned the authorities to improve the road on many occasions. However, there has been no action so far.

“Why is it that we have to constantly keep complaining and submitting petitions? Why is it that they do not know how to maintain such important places?” he asks rhetorically.

A large number of devotees come on foot to the temple. Due to the condition of the roads, many slip and fall, he claimed.

Devotees point to an entry toll fee collected near the arch leading to the temple. “We have to pay ₹30 for two-wheelers and ₹50 for four-wheelers to enter the road. However, as you move ahead after paying the toll, the condition of the road is abysmal. If they are collecting a fee, why cannot they maintain them?” said S. Mahesh, a devotee.

A portion of the road has been dug up to lay underground drainage and the work remains incomplete. “The UGD work began nearly two months ago. Not only have they ruined the roads but have also ruined our business,” said S. Nagalakshmi, a flower-seller.

“Customers struggle to walk on these roads and are unwilling to stop and purchase from us. The government apathy is affecting us,” she added.

A protest by residents and devotees, along with his assocoaition, demanding relaying of the road will be organised soon, Mr. Ravikumar said.