ADVERTISEMENT

Samayapuram clash: Seven held

August 13, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Samayapuram police in Tiruchi district arrested seven persons belonging to two groups of an intermediate caste over a clash at Akilandapuram on Saturday evening.

According to the police, two groups belonging to the same caste clashed over previous enmity. They reportedly had a rivalry over various issues in the past. On Saturday afternoon, the warring factions attacked each other using sharp weapons at Akilandapuram near Samayapuram.

During the clash, a crude bomb was hurled by one of the warring factions against the other, and a couple of cars and a private school bus were vandalised. Both groups lodged complaints against each other at Samayapuram police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested K. Paranathaman, S. Napoleon, A. Velmurugan, M. Manikandan, and S. Mohankumar of one group and R. Santhakumar, and N. Ranjith of the other group. The police registered two separate cases under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code against them, including Section 307 (Attempt to murder). Police sources said further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US