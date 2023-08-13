HamberMenu
Samayapuram clash: Seven held

August 13, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Samayapuram police in Tiruchi district arrested seven persons belonging to two groups of an intermediate caste over a clash at Akilandapuram on Saturday evening.

According to the police, two groups belonging to the same caste clashed over previous enmity. They reportedly had a rivalry over various issues in the past. On Saturday afternoon, the warring factions attacked each other using sharp weapons at Akilandapuram near Samayapuram.

During the clash, a crude bomb was hurled by one of the warring factions against the other, and a couple of cars and a private school bus were vandalised. Both groups lodged complaints against each other at Samayapuram police station.

The police arrested K. Paranathaman, S. Napoleon, A. Velmurugan, M. Manikandan, and S. Mohankumar of one group and R. Santhakumar, and N. Ranjith of the other group. The police registered two separate cases under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code against them, including Section 307 (Attempt to murder). Police sources said further investigations are on.

