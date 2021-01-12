Tiruchirapalli

Samathuval Pongal celebrated

Members of different faiths taking part in Pongal celebration at District Police Office in Pudukottai on Tuesday.  

Pudukottai police celebrated Samathuva Pongal on Tuesday by inviting members of different faiths to promote communal harmony and equality.

The event held at District Police Office was presided by Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan. Present on the occasion were police personnel, ministerial staff and members from different faiths.

A traditional kolam adorned the premises where sweet Pongal was cooked and puja performed. Pongal was distributed to all present on the occasion.

Mr. Balaji Saravanan extended Pongal greetings to the gathering, a press release said.

