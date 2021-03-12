Students undertake relay march

To commemorate Salt Satyagraha

Students took part in a commemorative march and a cycle rally to begin Amrit Ka Mahotsav, a celebration of the country’s 75th year of Independence. It was on March 12, 1930, that Gandhiji began the Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram and at the same time 100 freedom fighters took a march to Vedaranyam from Tiruchi as part of the Salt Satyagraha. The relay march was taken to commemorate the event on Friday.

The Salt Satyagraha Memorial near the Central Bus Stand here was decorated with posters and photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Subash Chandra Bose and several other leaders as students of music from the city sang renditions of various patriotic songs. Collector S. Sivarasu, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, and Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian paid floral tributes to the memorial.

The relay march began from the memorial, with students from various colleges in the city and athletes attached to the Sports Development Authority, Tamil Nadu taking part. They walked to the Gandhi tower in Gandhi Market, from where a cycle rally was undertaken. They travelled through N.S.B Road, Cauvery bridge, Kondayampettai, Thiruvalarsolai to Kallanai.

In Thanjavur, the relay rally was taken over by the students of Adaikalamatha College, Thanjavur, at Kallanai from a group of students who arrived from Tiruchi district and they pedalled their way through the Grand Anicut-Poompuhar Road up to Kovilur where the students of Abi and Abi College, Vayaloor near Thanjavur took over the rally to reach Thirukattupalli.

Later, the students of AVVM Pushpam College, Poondi took over the rally from Thirukattupalli to Thiruvaiyaru from the Abi and Abi College students.

The second leg of the Salt Sathyagraha March would commence on Saturday from Thiruvaiyaru to Thanjavur from where the march would pass through Ayyampettai, Papanasam, Nallur, Darasuram, Kumbakonam and Valaigaiman to enter the Tiruvarur district.

The relay rally would end on March 14, when the students reach the Salt March Memorial in Vedaranyam. Several events have been planned to commemorate India@75, over the next 75 weeks, up to August 15, 2022.