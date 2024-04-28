Salt Satyagraha commemorative yatra to Vedaranyam begins

April 28, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the Salt Satyagraha Memorial Committee here began their trip to Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam on Sunday to commemorate the historic Salt Satyagraha by Mahatma Gandhi in Gujarat’s Dandi and by C. Rajagopalachari in Vedaranyam. The committee, led by T. Sakthi Selvaganapathy, organises the commemorative yatra everey year. The group started off from near the Gandhi Memorial Pillar at Tiruchi bus stand. On April 29, the team would observe a fast near the Sardar Statue and on April 30 along with general public it would pick up salt from the Agastiyampalli sea shore.

