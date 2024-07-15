Salt movement yet to pick up from Agasthiyampalli station

More than a year has passed after rail services were resumed after a long gap on the Agasthiyampalli - Thiruthuraipoondi section following its conversion from metre gauge to broad gauge, but salt loading by rail is yet resume from the Agasthiyampalli station contrary to expectations.

Movement of salt - edible and industrial grade - continues to take place by road from Agasthiyampalli and its nearby villages even after the Southern Railway gave its nod in June last year for transportation of goods from this station which falls under the Tiruchi Railway Division.

Salt movement in bulk by rail used to take place till the 1990s from Agasthiyampalli during the metre gauge era. However, rail services from Agasthiyampalli were suspended for a very long time forcing salt manufacturers to transport them by road. After a hiatus, passenger train services resumed in April 2023 on the 37-km Agasthiyampalli - Thiruthuraipoondi section following its conversion from metre gauge to broad gauge raising expectations that salt loading from Agasthiyampalli would resume.

There used to be a time when Agasthiyampalli station was among the good revenue earning stations as salt used to be loaded in bulk by rail. But now edible salt manufactured in Agasthiyampalli and other villages nearby are being transported by road to Karnataka and Kerala, while industrial grade salt is being transported by road to Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry for use in industrial units.

Those in the salt manufacturing industry say loading of edible and industrial grade salt was yet to take off by rail from Agasthiyampalli station due to multiple factors. One of the reasons cited is the lack of adequate volume for movement by rail.

“Stocks are low as unseasonal rains had hit salt production”, said V. Senthil, secretary, Vedaranyam Small Scale Salt Manufacturers Federation. Besides, many traders from the port town of Thoothukudi had bought salt from those manufacturing in Vedaranyam taluk as the town too had faced heavy rains.

Moreover, for several years now those in the salt trade have got used to transporting the commodity by road from Agasthiyampalli following suspension of rail services. Salt manufacturers find it convenient to transport salt by lorries in bulk as it reaches the doorstep of the buyers, said Mr. Senthil.

Salt pans are spread over nearly 3,000 acres in Agasthiyampalli, Kadinalvayal, Kodiyakadu, Kovil Thaavu, Pushkarani and Kailavanarpettai villages in Vedaranyam taluk in Nagapattinam district, the Federation consists of 800 small-scale manufacturers as its members.

Transporting salt from the pans in bulk to the goods yard for loading them in freight wagons and unloading them to load again in lorries to reach the destination concerned involves a lot of cost especially with respect to labour and transportation. Further, demurrage would be levied if the unloading is not done on time. These are the challenges faced by those in this trade. Presently, only paddy was being loaded from Agasthiyampalli yard. The railway authorities have been reaching out to us to load salt by rail, Mr. Senthil added.

Among the freight commodities loaded in Tiruchi Division, coal tops the list with loading in bulk taking place at Karaikal port, say railway sources.