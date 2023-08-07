HamberMenu
Sales-cum-expo celebrates Handloom Day

August 07, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M. Pradeep Kumar views exhibits at the handloom exhibition at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College in Tiruchi on Monday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar views exhibits at the handloom exhibition at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State’s rich heritage of weaving was the focus of an exhibition to mark the ninth National Handloom Day, hosted by Shrimati Indira Gandhi College (SIGC) and Department of Handlooms and Textiles on Monday.

The programme organised by SIGC’s Department of Fashion Technology, was inaugurated by Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

In his address, Mr. Kumar said that the handloom sector needed greater public support in order to survive. He urged students to visit weavers’ colonies and research the industry’s history and development.

He also distributed assistance to weavers under various schemes. Fashion Technology students celebrated the day printing their hand impression on woven fabric. SIGC chief executive officer K. Chandrasekharan spoke on the occasion.

