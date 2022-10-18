Sales at OSOP stalls exceed ₹30 lakh in six months

Handloom cotton saris on display for sale at a stall set up under One Station One Product scheme at Srirangam railway station. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Sales of indigenous and regionally famous products through stalls set up under One Station One Product (OSOP) scheme at important railway stations in Tiruchi division has exceeded ₹30 lakh since April when the scheme was launched.

Under the OSOP scheme, the stalls are functioning at Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Srirangam, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Mannargudi, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Velankanni, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Puducherry and Vellore railway stations.

The scheme was launched in Tiruchi Railway Division in early April at Thanjavur junction. The scheme was subsequently extended to other important railway stations in the Division. The total sale at the OSOP stalls from April 9 to October 10 was ₹32.87 lakh, with the number of products sold being 13,712. The entire sale proceeds went to the local artisans, craftsmen and weavers whose products were kept on display for sale, say railway officials.

Thanjavur station topped with sales of ₹8.12 lakh followed by Villupuram station with ₹6.6 lakh. Tiruchi came third with ₹5.94 lakh. Products showcased for sale at the stalls included Thanjavur dolls, Thirubuvanam silks, seashell products, organic and traditional food products, terracotta and papier mache products, Manamedu handloom cotton products, and Siruvanthadu silks. The sales depended on the type of products on display and the passenger footfall.

The OSOP scheme has evoked a positive response, providing a platform for the artisans, weavers and craftsmen to showcase and market their indigenous products at the railway stations. Some of them have also received orders from outside, an official said.

The scheme is aimed at improving the livelihood of artisans, craftsmen, weavers and tribal people by promoting local business and supply chain. One of the objectives of the scheme is to provide a gateway to the railway passengers to experience the rich heritage of India at railway stations and buy indigenous products.