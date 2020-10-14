Festival sale launched in Tiruchi

A sales target of ₹3.3 crore has been set for the two Cooptex outlets in Tiruchi this year for the Deepavali festival season.

Launching the special 30 % discount sales on Wednesday at the Pothigai Co-optex outlet, Collector S. Sivarasu said the makers of the handloom products including silk sarees, cotton sarees, shirts, nighties, bed spreads, pillows and carpets State-wide had kept pace with the emerging technologies and designs.

Last year, the two outlets had clocked sale of ₹ 2.78 crore, he said.