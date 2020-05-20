Sale of electronic goods yet to pick up

Mobile phone and electronic goods showrooms in the city have reported dull sales upon resumption of business over the last few days, following relaxations in the lockdown norms.

Big and small showrooms for electronics including mobile phones opened for the public after nearly 50 days on Monday, but sales have been lukewarm, say shop owners. The summer season is usually a period for a spike in sales, especially for gifting, a mobile phone shopkeeper in Thillai Nagar said.

With children graduating from school and go to college, parents would purchase mobile phones for them. Sales of other devices would also go up, R. Manohar, an electronics shop owner said.

A large mobile sales showroom in Shastri Road would see at least 40 customers on an average day. In the last three days, however, only three or four have entered, a salesperson at the store said. “Even stocks are low. We do not have too many models on hand and do not expect new deliveries soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, service centres too rued that the spare parts are hard to come by. “We would usually place orders for spare parts which would come from Bengaluru or Chennai. With transport hit, it is difficult to access,” said R. Vinoth, service personnel in Woraiyur. Customers visiting service centres are comparably high, he said. “There are people who need their refrigerators, microwave oven repaired and had to wait till the services opened. We are mostly tending to them,” said P. Arun, a service person.