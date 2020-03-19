Sale suspended in three pharmacies

Sales in three pharmacies in the city were suspended for a period of seven days following a surprise check conducted by the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department (TNDCD) here on Thursday.

On orders from the Director of TNDCD, a team led by S. Ravikumar, Additional Director, TNDCD, made checks on pharmacies following information from the public regarding marked up prices of face masks and hand sanitisers, both listed as essential commodities following the coronavirus outbreak.

During the check, three pharmacies, one near Chathram Bus Stand, Palakkarai, and K.K. Nagar were given notices by TNDCD. “We have suspended their functioning for seven days. Further action will be taken by the TNDCD soon,” Mr. Ravikumar said. Speaking to The Hindu, K. Manoharan, president, Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association said that the pharmacies do not want to cash in on people’s fears. “Until recently, only hospitals were using face masks. But now, people have started using them. We are purchasing the masks from distributors and surgicals for ₹17 - 18. We are selling it at around ₹20 solely for this reason,” he said.