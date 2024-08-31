GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sale of Vinayaka idols yet to pick up in Tiruchi

Artisans are worried about tepid demand for the idols this year; they attribute it to various reasons such as restrictions on sizes and use of raw materials besides the cost

Published - August 31, 2024 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
An artisan giving final touches to the idols of Vinayaka in Tiruchi.

An artisan giving final touches to the idols of Vinayaka in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

With Vinayaka Chathurthi just around the corner, the sale of idols is yet up pick up in Tiruchi.

Artisans at Mela Kondayampettai, who make Vinayaka idols, clay pots, lamps, and golu dolls, are concerned about tepid demand this year.

In an attempt to attract more customers this year, artisans have introduced different themes of such as Ganesha with Lord Krishna, and Anjaneyar, darbar Ganesha, and Ganesha on various vehicles including elephant, horse, cow, tiger, peacock, and rat.

They earn between ₹3,000 and ₹4,500 per idol measuring 3 to 4 feet and around ₹15,000 for nine-foot idols. This year, they have curtailed production due to fear of losses and uncertainty. “We usually begin work in December to meet the last-minute demands but this time, we have unsold stock from the previous year,” says P. Manikandan, who has been in the business for more than three decades.

Since there are restrictions in installing life-size idols in public places, he has idols only to a height of three inches to nine feet. “Normally, the orders come at least two weeks in advance. The idols would be made anywhere between two and 20 feet in height earlier,” he says.

According to artisans, in the pre-pandemic years, many families were engaged in making Vinayaka idols during the festive season. But now, restrictions on use of raw material and size of idols and the need for increased investments forced many to quit the business. They now buy idols from wholesale artisans and sell them to their customers.

Artisans now use tapioca flour, maida, papier mache, and sticks to sculpt the idols while eco-friendly, water-based natural dyes are used to paint them. “The idol is sturdy enough for the celebrations and at the same time it will quickly dissolve when immersed in water without harming the environment,” Mr. Manikandan adds.

