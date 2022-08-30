Sale of Vinayaka idols picking up on Chathurthi eve

A woman buying Vinayaka idols in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Newly made idols of Lord Vinayaka of different sizes and hues hit the market for sale at different places in the city on Tuesday on the eve of the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival.

Sale of colourful idols of Lord Vinayaka at Gandhi Market - the business hotspot in Tiruchi city, Teppakulam near the Main Guard gate and in other places commenced on the eve of the festival itself.

However, the sale would peak on the day of the festival on Wednesday. The price of the idols are varied depending on the size of idols. At various places, brisk sale of flowers, fruits and ‘Arugampul’ for the festival was noticed on the festival eve. Prices of flowers of different varieties were high on the eve of the festival.

Meanwhile, necessary arrangements were made at various places in the city for installation of Vinayaka idols of different sizes in public places by the organising committees. Idols installed at public places in the city would be taken out in processions for immersion in the Cauvery river here on September 2, said police sources.