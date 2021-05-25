Sale of vegetables on wheels begins in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

25 May 2021 03:53 IST

K.N. Nehru flagged off the vegetable sale at a function held in the presence of Collector S. Sivarasu.

The district administration on Monday launched ‘sale on wheels’ initiative to take vegetables to the doorstep of residents during the week-long intense lockdown.

Tiruchi Corporation would make use of its vehicles and the Departments of Horticulture, Cooperatives and Agricultural Marketing would provide theirs for the exercise.

The new steps came into force following closure of all shops and establishments, including vegetable markets and grocery stores, in compliance with total lockdown measures.

Advertising

Advertising

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru flagged off the vegetable sale at a function held here in the presence of Collector S. Sivarasu.

Mr. Nehru said all 65 wards in Tiruchi would be covered with five vehicles allocated for each ward. Traders, who had mini-load carriers, would also be permitted to sell vegetables at the doorstep of residents. They had to follow standard operating procedures and could sell only vegetables and fruits.till noon. The hawkers should have thermo scanner to check the temperature of customers. If needed, more vehicles would be permitted.

As far as grocery items were concerned, the Minister said departmental stores could supply essential items to their customers. They could share their phone numbers with the customers to receive orders so as to supply them at their homes. Officials would be appointed to each ward to supervise the sale of vegetables.

Mr. Nehru said the sale would be carried out through 20 vehicles on the Department of Cooperatives, 152 vehicles of the Horticulture Department and 60 vehicles of the Department of Agricultural Marketing and closely monitored. Depending upon requirement, additional steps would be taken to rope in more traders and vehicles of various departments.