Sale of sanitary napkins launched at fair price shops in Karur district

June 25, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KARUR

Sale of sanitary napkins has been launched through fair price shops in Karur district to provide easy access to women in rural areas.

In the first phase, the napkins have been made available in 21 fair price shops, mostly in rural areas. To help the target group, each pack of six napkins is being sold at ₹ 30, which is at least 25% cheaper than the market price.

Some self-help groups have been roped in make the quality sanitary napkins. Named as ‘Thozhi’, the napkins have found takers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is aimed at ensuring menstrual hygiene among women. Improving the availability and accessibility of sanitary napkins are key elements for the success of the initiative. Hence, they have been made available at an affordable rate,” says Collector Prabhushankar,

He said it was observed that awareness of menstrual hygiene among rural women was low. Though sanitary napkins were available in the market, many women, particularly in rural areas, preferred to use unhygienic practices. The high rate of napkins in the open market was among the reasons for rural women preferred traditional or unhygienic methods. It was to address this issue that some selected SHGs had been given the task of producing sanitary napkins. The SHG members were given training for it.

Dr. Prabhushankar said customer feedback forms were available at the fair price shops. Based on the user feedback, the programme would be expanded to other fair price shops.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.