Sale of rat poison comes under police scanner after spurt in suicide cases

07 June 2020 23:20 IST

Sixty-three persons have ended their lives so far this year

Recurring instances of suicide through consumption of rat poison has prompted law enforcers to compile a list of manufacturing, marketing and retail units in five districts under Tiruchi Range.

A woman police inspector has been appointed in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

Officials have also created Whatsapp groups with shopkeepers selling the substance.

The law enforcers have held meetings with shopkeepers and advised them to inform the inspector either over phone or through the Whatsapp group in the event of any purchase by a customer.

The shopkeepers can also contact the District Special Branch if they are unable to convey the information to the inspector.

Ascertain reason

On receiving information about purchase, the inspector will contact the customer to ascertain the reason for buying it and offer counseling to those identified with suicidal tendencies and help in overcoming them, a press release issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, V. Balakrishnan said.

In 2018, police recorded 138 suicides due to consumption of rat poison in Tiruchi Range and the number went up to 165 in 2019. Sixty-three have committed suicide up to May this year.

The initiative has been put in place to prevent such suicides.

Action has been initiated against 160 shops in Tiruchi district and 68 in Pudukottai district for selling rat poison without obtaining government permission, the release added.