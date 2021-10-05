Sale of platform ticket resumes at 27 more railway stations

TIRUCHI

05 October 2021 21:09 IST

The Tiruchi Railway Division has reintroduced sale of platform tickets at 27 more stations under its jurisdiction with effect from Tuesday as per the request of the travelling public.

The cost of the ticket is ₹50 per person as per Railway Board order, a communication from the railway division here said.

The 27 railway stations where sale of platform tickets have been re-introduced are: Ponmalai, Srirangam, Budalur, Papanasam, Vaithiswaran Koil, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Cuddalore Port Junction, Tirupadripuliyur, Tiruvannamalai, Tirukkovilur, Vellore, Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Tiruverumbur, Nagapattinam, Nagore, Velankanni, Pattukottai, Tiruchi Town, Tiruchi Fort, Ariyalur, Lalgudi, Pennadam, Karaikal, Panruti and Nidamangalam Junction, the communication further said.

Platform tickets are already being issued at ₹50 per person at Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam and Puducherry railway stations.