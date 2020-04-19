Sale of packaged water sees a sharp slump

Despite sultry conditions, sale of packaged drinking water has slumped by more than 50% during lockdown as commercial establishments that constitute the major customer base for distributors have been shut, sellers say.

N. Hemanthan, Secretary, Packaged Drinking Water Supply Workers’ Association (PDWSWA) said that since March 23, suppliers are distributing only 20% of the usual extent of packaged water. “On an average, we distribute 65,000 cans a month, and during the lockdown period, distribution of only 15,000 cans could be made,” he says.

Mr. Hemanthan cites the closure of companies, banks and even tea shops as the prime reason.

“We would give at least five to six cans once in two days to some banks, and some big corporate companies. Now, residents are our only source of business. They too, however, are rationing their use despite the harshness of summer,” he says.

A distributor requires a minimum of five people to supply drinking water cans. However, some of the workers are unable to come out due to fear of contracting the virus, Mr. Hemanthan says. “I cannot force them to come to work also. It is also difficult to make them come and return home before 1 p.m.,” he says.

The shops and department stores which stocked packaged drinking water are also unable to make sufficient sales.

“On an average we would send out 10 cans a day, but we would require a delivery boy, and a vehicle to do so. Nowadays we focus more on counter sales, as we must shut shop by afternoon,” a salesperson at a department store in Thillai Nagar said.

The travel restrictions have also affected business, Mr. Hemanthan insists.

In fact, water is more essential than milk.

However, sometimes, policemen stop our delivery boys from distributing water after 1 p.m., he says.

“Some of our two-wheelers were seized, too. We had to use our mini-autos to distribute water for a while,” he said.

The association has approached the District Collector and has petitioned him to allow them to function until 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, proper precautions are being taken during distribution. The distributors have informed residents that the cans would be left at the doorsteps.

They also request them to sanitise the cans properly before using them and washing them properly while returning them.