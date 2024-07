The sale of gypsum has been suspended in 18 fertilizer shops in Tiruvarur and Mannargudi Divisions.

According to an official release, the District Agriculture Department officials recently conducted surprise checks at the 18 fertilizer retail shops in Tiruvarur and Mannargudi Divisions. They took samples of the gypsum sold at the shops. The samples had been sent for testing and till the arrival of the test results the sale of gypsum had been suspended.