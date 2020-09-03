Salary cut leaves teachers of self-financing colleges high and dry

Tiruchi

03 September 2020 16:37 IST

Salary cuts enforced during the COVID-19 lockdown period has left many a teaching and non-teaching staff of self-financed arts and science colleges in dire straits, teachers associations say.

The crisis they face is that they are not in a position to even borrow money for settling their bills since most of these institutions have not given assurance to clear the backlog of salaries in the near or distant future.

The situation is only slightly better for teachers handling self-supporting programmes in government-aided colleges where salaries have been slashed in the range of 25% to 50%.

Even experienced teachers are paid only around ₹20,000 per month in many arts and science colleges. Salary cuts have put several teachers in a piquant situation. “Their work is no lesser than that of those receiving time-scale pay of the government. The institutions ought to be supportive of teachers in a critical situation such as this,” S. Sahaya Sathish, General Secretary of Aided-College Teachers' Association, said. In some of the self-financed colleges in the region, the teachers have not been paid for months, but have been compelled to attend to daily work, he observed.

Though they are highly qualified, these teachers are unable to find any part-time employment.

“I will be losing my self-respect if I borrow money without the capacity to repay. We are in a piquant situation as finding part-time employment has become next to impossible, not because of reluctance of employers but there is simply no jobs outside of educational institutions that suits our skills,” a teacher of a self-supporting course in a leading government-aided college said.

Most of the higher educational institutions are reported to have effected steep salary cuts. “With the government imposing restrictions on collecting full tuition fee, we are left with no option but to slash the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff,” a college head said.

Since colleges run by trusts cannot operate with profit motive, there is no scope to maintain huge corpus funds to address such exigencies, he reasoned.