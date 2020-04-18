Salary contributed

TIRUCHI
The Director and staff of the National Research Centre for Banana have contributed a day’s salary to the Prime Minister CARES Fund.
They distributed 10 kg of rice, vegetables, fruits and banana stems to each of the 200 families at the Poolangudi Narikorava Colony on Thursday. They also distributed ration to stranded North Indian labourers in Kumbakudi area near Mathur and to a home for visually impaired and senior citizens.
The NRCB has planned to supply 2-3 tonnes of bananas and allied products from time to time to police personnel and health and sanitary workers who are involved in COVID 19 duty.
The first batch of 300 kg of banana, 200 bottles of stem juice and 300 banana figs were handed over the district authorities by S. Uma, Director, NRCB, in the presence of scientists and staff, according to a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.