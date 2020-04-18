Salary contributed

TIRUCHI

The Director and staff of the National Research Centre for Banana have contributed a day’s salary to the Prime Minister CARES Fund.

They distributed 10 kg of rice, vegetables, fruits and banana stems to each of the 200 families at the Poolangudi Narikorava Colony on Thursday. They also distributed ration to stranded North Indian labourers in Kumbakudi area near Mathur and to a home for visually impaired and senior citizens.

The NRCB has planned to supply 2-3 tonnes of bananas and allied products from time to time to police personnel and health and sanitary workers who are involved in COVID 19 duty.

The first batch of 300 kg of banana, 200 bottles of stem juice and 300 banana figs were handed over the district authorities by S. Uma, Director, NRCB, in the presence of scientists and staff, according to a press release.