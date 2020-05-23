Salaries paid, says Nest School

TIRUCHI

The management of the Nest Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Lalgudi, has said that it has paid the salary to all its staff for the month of April.

Responding to the report “Private schools in Tiruchi withhold teachers’ pay,’ the school correspondent, Rev.S. Maria Victor, said that Provident Fund contributions for March and April had also been paid by the school. There was no truth in the complaint that the school had withheld the April salary to its staff and instead offered an advance to them, he said in a statement.