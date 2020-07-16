Salai Road ROB hits a bump

The road over bridge (ROB) near the LA Cinema Maris Theatre complex on Salai Road is unlikely to be opened for traffic in the near future as the recent spell of rains have caused extensive damage to the approach road.

Officials said that the approach road suffered extensive damage in Saturday’s rain though it was initially thought that only a small portion had caved in due to sand erosion.

Heavy sand erosion was detected along the parapet and the road had caved in to about 50 feet, official sources said.

After a field inspection by Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian and City Engineer S. Amuthavalli, barricades were put up across the road. There was no visible damage to the main bridge span, which is maintained by the Southern Railway, but the soil erosion had occurred close to it. The bridge was built in 1866 and strengthened in 1971.

Corporation officials have taken up the matter to the notice of the Chief Engineer of the Southern Railway. Collector S. Sivarasu inspected the site on Thursday and held discussion with the Corporation officials on the repair. He is understood to have assured the Corporation officials that the matter will be taken up with the government immediately.

Mr. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that a proposal has already been sent to the State government to transfer the maintenance of Salai Road from the Corporation to the State Highways Department. Unseasonal heavy rain had caused extensive damage to the road when the proposal was under consideration. The heavy damage had warranted a decision on whether to take up temporary restoration or to construct a new ROB, for which the Southern Railway had come forward to bear 50% of the cost.

“Traffic can not be allowed on the weakened road. However, considering the importance of the road, temporary restoration work is being carried out to strengthen the road by placing sandbags. About 500 sandbags have been placed so far. After completion of work, the road would be inspected again to study the possibility of allowing traffic. But, there was no chance of opening the road for heavy vehicles,” Mr. Sivasubramanian added.